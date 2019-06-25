Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Yogi govt approves Rs 2000 cr loan to expedite construction of Purvanchal expressway

ANI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 8:05 pm IST

Siddharth Nath Singh told media that Cabinet approved money transfer directly into beneficiaries acount under Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 530 crore for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking in the High Court premises. (Photo: ANI)
 The Cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 530 crore for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking in the High Court premises. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved a loan of Rs 2,000 crore to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath, state government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said that six proposals were approved.

"In an effort to expedite the construction of the Purvanchal expressway, the Yogi government approved a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore," they said.

"The Cabinet has also approved the amendment in the Civil Procedure Act, 1908. Disputes arising from mutual reconciliation and arbitration of Section-102 and Section-115 can now be heard in the district courts instead of the High Court. Apart from the district judge, ADJ will also be able to hear the cases. The bail bond has also been increased from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 under section 102. Similarly, the bail bond has been increased from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh under section 115," an Uttar Pradesh government release said.

It said, "Earlier, printing work of the government was also done through private presses, but it was stopped in 2002. Now, the Cabinet has given its approval to involve private vendors through the e-tendering process although the government presses will still be given preference."

Siddharth Nath Singh told the media that the Cabinet approved the transfer of money directly into the account of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

The government also decided to construct a road, conference hall, VIP suite soon with a budget of Rs 4,399 lakh in the High Court premises of Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a budget of Rs 530 crore for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking in the High Court premises.

Tags: yogi adityanath, purvanchal expressway, uttar pradesh, bjp, siddharth nath singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

A total of 113 terrorists were killed between January and June 16 this year, 257 were killed in 2018, 213 in 2017 and 150 in 2016, taking the total number of those killed during the period to 733. (Photo: File)

DoneIn last 3 years, over 700 terrorists were killed in J&K

The son of the murdered journalist on Tuesday said he will go to court if the Haryana government grants parole to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to court if Ram Rahim is granted parole: Son of murdered journalist

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of murdered journalist (Photo: ANI)

Will go to court if Ram Rahim gets parole: Son of murdered journalist

He said the incident took place around 7:30 PM at the Inderlok station when CISF Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Panday noticed a woman climbing to the foot-over bridge linked to the station in order to leap towards the road below. (Photo: Representational)

Woman attempts suicide at Delhi Metro station, CISF official rescues her

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

2

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

3

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

5

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham