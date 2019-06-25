Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

India, Politics

No TMC govt will be left in WB: Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zilla parishad members join BJP

ANI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 8:47 am IST

This comes a day after TMC president Mamata Banerjee threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with 'consequences'.

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @KailashOnline)
 Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @KailashOnline)

New Delhi: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy said "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai", a popular one-liner, as one more Trinamool Congress assembly lawmaker and 10 Zila Parishad members, including their chief, joined the BJP on Monday.

"Yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai (This is just a trailer, the film is yet to begin)," Roy said.

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi.

Former assembly lawmaker and Congress leader Viplav also joined the BJP.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayvargiya re-iterated his claim that Trinamool Congress leaders' joining will take place in seven phases like Lok Sabha polls. "I have told you that joining will take place in seven phases. It is the extension of the first phase," he said.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy said that the TMC leaders joining the BJP are an "extension of the first phase" which will continue till Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee collapses.

He said, "When the seven phases will complete, there will be no TMC government left in the state."

This comes a day after TMC president Mamata Banerjee threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with "consequences".

Earlier, Trinamool lawmakers Biswajit Das and lawmaker Sunil Singh along with over 24 TMC councillors joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy last week.

Several TMC leaders have been joining the BJP after their party lost ground and the party made significant gains in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on May 23, two TMC lawmakers including Mukul Roy's son Shubrangshu and 63 municipal councillors had joined the ruling party followed by another lawmaker Munirul Islam.

Tags: west bengal, tmc, bjp, mukul roy, mamata banerjee, mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said. CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Finally, an app that removes all unwanted people from your photos

2

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

3

Samsung Galaxy S10 update thrashes Google Pixel in night photography

4

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

5

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham