Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 AM IST

India, Politics

Mayawati breaks SP pact, to fight ‘all polls’ solo

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 1:43 am IST

The SP also suffered humiliating defeats in Badaun, Kannauj and Firozabad, where its sitting MPs and members of its ruling family lost.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday announced a “permanent break” between her party and the Samajwadi Party and said the BSP will fight all future elections “small and big” on its own, putting the final seal on her divorce from the alliance with the Samajwadi Party that was formed before the Lok Sabha polls.

The dalit czarina announced her decision to go solo in a series of tweets shortly after which a senior SP leader accused her of “weakening” the fight for social justice.

While the BSP managed to increase its Lok Sabha tally from zero in 2014 to 10 this time, the SP managed to get only five seats, the same that it had in the last Parliament. The SP also suffered humiliating defeats in Badaun, Kannauj and Firozabad, where its sitting MPs and members of its ruling family lost.

“Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also anti-BSP and anti-dalit decisions like reservations in promotions and bad law and order during SP rule in 2012-17, the BSP adhered to the ‘gathbandhan dharma’ with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country,” Ms Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“But the SP’s attitude after the election has forced the BSP to think: ‘Will it be possible to defeat the BJP in the future? This is not possible”,” she said, and added: “Therefore, in the interests of the party and the movement, the party will contest all small and big elections on its own strength.”

She did not, however, elaborate on what she meant by the SP’s attitude.

Ms Mayawati’s announcement came a day after she held a meeting with party workers to review the BSP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls where she had made certain organisational changes by inducting her nephew and brother.

Soon after this, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ramashankar Vidyarthi told the media that Ms Mayawati was speaking against the SP in haste because of the dalit support to his party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. “She is weakening the fight for social justice,” he said.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, a minor partner in the grand alliance, said it had nothing to do with Monday’s developments. It said the RLD was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and not the BSP.

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls failed to make an impact in the politically crucial state. Many leaders in the Opposition had banked on the caste arithmetic of Yadavs and dalits to keep the BJP away from power.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, bsp-sp alliance

Latest From India

Odisha government had then announced ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased students and free medical treatment for the injured ones including Sheetal.

Odisha girl pleads for euthanasia

The case was filed against the ministers under section 323(causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: AP)

Court calls for probe against ministers

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC ‘concerned’ over AES deaths, seeks govt report

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere with ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

3

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

4

Why every woman must solo travel

5

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham