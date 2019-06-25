Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

Kamal Nath mulls closure of Shivraj govt programmes

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 2:44 am IST
While majority of these schemes are proposed to be scraped, some of them will be merged with the programmes having similar objectives.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was mulling to wind up more than 250 schemes introduced during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime to curb fiscal mismanagement in the state.

While majority of these schemes are proposed to be scraped, some of them will be merged with the programmes having similar objectives, a spokesman of the state government told this newspaper here on Monday.

“All the government schemes have been reviewed. It has been found that allocations made for majority of these schemes in the budget have remained unspent and they failed to fulfill their objectives.

Besides, several programmes have similar objectives. There is a move to close over 250 schemes introduced during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan for fiscal prudence”, the officer said.

