Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP parliamentary party meet postponed due to Rajasthan unit chief's death

ANI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 9:13 am IST

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
 A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

New Delhi: A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini.

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.

The 75-year-old BJP leader breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday.

Ruling BJP's first parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as the working president was scheduled to take place here in the morning.

Tags: bjp, parliamentary, meeting, death, madan lal saini
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said. CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Finally, an app that removes all unwanted people from your photos

2

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

3

Samsung Galaxy S10 update thrashes Google Pixel in night photography

4

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

5

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham