Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

  India   Politics  25 May 2021  Twitter served police notice over ‘toolkit’
India, Politics

Twitter served police notice over ‘toolkit’

PTI
Published : May 25, 2021, 2:07 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2021, 2:07 am IST

Two teams of Special Cell had raided the Twitter India offices located in Delhi’s Lado Sarai and in Gurgaon

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter. (Photo:PTI)
 Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter, with two teams descending on its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon.

“The Delhi police team went to the Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as part of a routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous,” Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

 

Earlier, sources said that two teams of Special Cell had raided the Twitter India offices located in Delhi’s Lado Sarai and in Gurgaon in connection with the probe into the ‘toolkit’ matter.

The Special Cell has sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as “manipulative”, an official said. “It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry,” he said.

Tags: delhi police’s special cell, covid toolkit, twitter india, twitter india offices, special cell, bjp leader sambit patra

Latest From India

Storm like weather conditions near Howrah Bridge due to formation of Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal, Odisha border to bear brunt

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Dr. Reddy said that even though it is a rare disease, it doesn't mean it will affect every COVID affected person. (Photo: PTI)

90 percent black fungus cases can be treated with medication, surgeries, say experts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham