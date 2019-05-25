Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

Sri Lankan President may attend Modi's swearing-in-ceremony

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019
Updated : May 25, 2019, 3:16 pm IST

Earlier, President Sirisena congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the general election. Sirisena tweeted to inform about his gesture.

Sri Lankan President Maithriapala Sirisena (Photo: AP)
 Sri Lankan President Maithriapala Sirisena (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: According to an official at the Sri Lankan President’s office, President Maithripala Sirisena will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held on May 30 in New Delhi.

The Hindu reported an official at the President’s office to have confirmed the news.

Earlier, President Sirisena congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the general election. Sirisena tweeted to inform about his gesture:

Following PM Modi’s election as Prime Minister in 2014, then President Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the swearing-in-ceremony, along with other global leaders.

After PM Modi secured a resounding majority, all top Sri Lankan leaders wished him, expressing their desire to work with him to take bilateral ties forward.

MEA officials said since the conversation between the leaders was between them, they were not in a position to confirm anything until formal invitations are sent out and accepted.

The government sources were unable to confirm anything as the conversation was between the leaders and others were not privy to this information.

