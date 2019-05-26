Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:20 PM IST

President appoints Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

PTI
Published : May 25, 2019, 9:50 pm IST
President requested Modi to advise him about the names to be appointed as the Union Council of Ministers.

PM Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide the council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony after the Prime Minister made a formal claim to form the government.

The President also appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Kovind requested Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Modi was formally intimated when he called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening in his capacity as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP president Amit Shah called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the communique said.

A letter stating that Narendra Modi has been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President.

Some news reports have speculated that Modi's swearing-in-ceremony shall take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 30.

 

