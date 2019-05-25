Political leaders arrive in Delhi for NDA meeting

Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

During the convention, the BJP-led coalition is expected to elect Narendra Modi as its leader to head the new government.

 After the meeting today, Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A host of political leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived here to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting later in the day.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Gujarat and Uttarakhand -- Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Pramod Sawant, Sarbananda Sonowal, Vijay Rupani and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were among those who arrived in the national capital.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also arrived for the meet.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal arrived for the NDA parliamentary meeting as well.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP had tweeted on Friday.

After the meeting today, Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government, sources said.

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions.

Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the general elections and the new House has been constituted.

The President signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the Lower House.

