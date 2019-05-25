Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

'Offered to resign, want to work for party,' says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 6:32 pm IST

Banerjee's TMC won 22 parliamentary seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, 12 less than the party's score in 2014.

Mamata Banerjee addressing the press conference (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign from the post of Chief Minister saying that she wanted to continue as the party president. 

Banerjee made those comments while addressing a press conference.

"I told my party I don't want to continue as CM. I have been subjeced to gross humiliation. My party did not accept it. I was alone. So, I have to continue according to the wishes of my party," she said.

She further said, "An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the Election Commission but nothing was looked into."

In the recently concluded general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party made huge strides in West Bengal winning 18 parliamentary seats which is a huge leap from the two seats which the BJP had won in 2014 general election.

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress won 22 parliamentary seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, 12 less than the party's score in 2014.

