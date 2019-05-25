Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, Politics

'Many in TMC feel suffocated': Subhrangshu Roy on being sacked, to join BJP

PTI
Published : May 25, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 9:27 am IST

The TMC on Friday suspended Roy for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy.

Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)
  Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Kalyani: Suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breath freely".

The Trinamool Congress earlier in the day suspended Roy for six years for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy.

"Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".

"My father has advised me to be careful, as I may be implicated in a false criminal case, or may be attacked... I will join the BJP within two to three days," Subhrangshu said.

At an earlier press conference, he said he was keen to start a new innings. Subhrangshu also said he did not get due respect in the TMC. "Now, I only want peace in Bengal," the two-time MLA from Bijpur assembly constituency, which is part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, said.

He hailed his father's organisational skills and said he had tried to give a lead to his party from his assembly segment, but failed to do so as his father was a better organisational player than him.

"Today, I have no qualms in accepting that I have lost to my father. He is a real Chanakya of Bengal politics. Our party has lost and people voted against us. We should accept it," Subhrangshu said.

Mukul Roy, once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is being credited for the stellar show of the BJP in Bengal in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, tmc, mukul roy, bjp, subhrangshu roy
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students. (Photo: File)

Surat fire tragedy: Cops file FIR against owners as death toll reaches 20

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi feeds a laddoo to Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Asian Age)

Bastions of dynasty politics fall to TsuNaMo

Robert Vadra

ED seeks cancellation of Robert Vadra bail

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Fireworks in MP Congress a day after LS poll rout

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

2

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

3

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

4

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

5

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham