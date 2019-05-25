Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, Politics

Manoj Tiwari pays courtesy visit to poll rival Sheila Dikshit

PTI
Published : May 25, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 6:24 pm IST

Dikshit took charge of Delhi Congress president in January and led the party in the general election.

The party, however, failed to win even a single seat as the BJP under Tiwari's leadership did a clean sweep winning all the seven seats by huge margins. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 The party, however, failed to win even a single seat as the BJP under Tiwari's leadership did a clean sweep winning all the seven seats by huge margins. (Photo: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to his Congress counterpart Sheila Dikshit, whom he defeated on the North East Delhi seat in the general election, at her residence here.

Tiwari visited the 81-year-old Dikshit at her East Nizamuddin residence after learning about her ill-health, said Delhi BJP media co-convener Neelkant Bakshi. During the 20-minute meeting, he enquired Dikshit about her health. "The two leaders acknowledged that political rivals can have friendly and harmonious relations and Tiwari told Dikshit he treated her like his mother," Bakshi said.

Dikshit was defeated by 3.66 lakh votes by Tiwari from North East Delhi seat. During a press conference, Tiwari had admitted he was "scared internally" to face the three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress veteran in the poll.

Dikshit took charge of Delhi Congress president in January and led the party in the general election. Under her leadership, Congress candidates managed to get more votes and replaced AAP candidates on five of the seven Lok Sabha seats as nearest rivals to winning BJP candidates.

The party, however, failed to win even a single seat as the BJP under Tiwari's leadership did a clean sweep winning all the seven seats by huge margins.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, manoj tiwari, sheila dikshit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP regained seats lost in bypolls between 2014-2019

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today, all leaders urged Gandhi to continue as the party president, even as Rahul remained firm on his decision to resign. (Photo: File)

Cadre in South will commit suicide: Chidambaram appeals Rahul not to resign

Chavan also said he will soon meet Gandhi to discuss the performance of the party in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Ashok Chavan offers to step down as Maharashtra Cong chief

Mamata Banerjee addressing the press conference (Photo: ANI)

'Offered to resign, want to work for party,' says Mamata Banerjee

MOST POPULAR

1

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

2

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

3

Insanely beautiful iPhone 11 concept we wish was true

4

Hongmeng is Huawei’s Google Android replacement

5

Beautiful beat up Apple product shots show us how our iDevices actually look

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham