Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, Politics

Make state-centric policies, enhance constructive politics: Stalin to PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 4:58 pm IST

Stalin's comment come as party has expressed disappointment for it felt that it would be dificult for the party to implement their policies.

DMK chief M K Stalin (Photo: File)
 DMK chief M K Stalin (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin has asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government on Saturday to frame schemes for the state government which are state-centric.

He said that "constructive politics ought to be the norm in times ahead".

NDTV reported Stalin to have said, "No government at the centre can ignore any state. Gone are the days Hindi-speaking states alone constituted India. It's time to embrace and carry along all states."

Stalin's comment came as party workers have expressed disappointment as they felt that it would be difficult for the party to implement their policies as they faced their political rivals BJP at the centre and AIADMK at the state.

DMK was skeptical of working with the BJP-led NDA at the centre and AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu. They were under the impression that the rival central and sate governments would make it hard for the party to deliver on its election promises.

DMK-led alliance won 37 of the 38 parliamentary assembly seats. The party, however, could not register an emphatic performance in the state bypolls as it won 13 of the 22 seats giving its rival AIADMK nine seats which helped the AIADMK secure majority.

Stalin further said, "DMK will be people's voice for welfare and rights in the parliament and Tamil Nadu Assembly."

Following the DMK-led Secular Front's landslide win, Stalin said the DMK would also take the Tamil Nadu strategy of battling forces of communal disharmony to other states, saying, "We ought to be vigilant against divisive forces rising."

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, m k stalin
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BJD chief and Odisha's incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: ANI)

Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in-ceremony on May 29

The lone CPI(M)-led government in the country had organised mass public meetings, cultural fiestas and exhibitions to mark its first and second anniversaries on May 25. (Photo: File)

After massive LS debacle, Pinarayi govt has muted 3rd anniversary

The ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Post results, BJP's Roopa Ganguly warns of violence in WB

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11. (Photo: File)

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Modi tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

2

Insanely beautiful iPhone 11 concept we wish was true

3

Hongmeng is Huawei’s Google Android replacement

4

Beautiful beat up Apple product shots show us how our iDevices actually look

5

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham