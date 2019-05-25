Make state-centric policies, enhance constructive politics: Stalin to PM Modi

Stalin's comment come as party has expressed disappointment for it felt that it would be dificult for the party to implement their policies.

Mumbai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin has asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government on Saturday to frame schemes for the state government which are state-centric.

He said that "constructive politics ought to be the norm in times ahead".

NDTV reported Stalin to have said, "No government at the centre can ignore any state. Gone are the days Hindi-speaking states alone constituted India. It's time to embrace and carry along all states."

Stalin's comment came as party workers have expressed disappointment as they felt that it would be difficult for the party to implement their policies as they faced their political rivals BJP at the centre and AIADMK at the state.

DMK was skeptical of working with the BJP-led NDA at the centre and AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu. They were under the impression that the rival central and sate governments would make it hard for the party to deliver on its election promises.

DMK-led alliance won 37 of the 38 parliamentary assembly seats. The party, however, could not register an emphatic performance in the state bypolls as it won 13 of the 22 seats giving its rival AIADMK nine seats which helped the AIADMK secure majority.

Stalin further said, "DMK will be people's voice for welfare and rights in the parliament and Tamil Nadu Assembly."

Following the DMK-led Secular Front's landslide win, Stalin said the DMK would also take the Tamil Nadu strategy of battling forces of communal disharmony to other states, saying, "We ought to be vigilant against divisive forces rising."