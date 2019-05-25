Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

LS results not a big issue: Deve Gowda after facing defeat twice

ANI
Published : May 25, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 11:34 am IST

The veteran politician further said that he won't blame anyone for his defeat.

 Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as 'not a big issue', his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as "not a big issue", his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls.

"As a former prime minister, I have been defeated twice. This is not a big issue," he told media persons here.

The JD(S) leader who lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj from Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat by a 13,000 vote margin said his concern is to strengthen the base of his party.

"My concern is how to save a regional party. I will see that JD(S) strengthens its base. I will take the responsibility and proceed forward," said Gowda.

The veteran politician further said that he won't blame anyone for his defeat.

"I am not going to blame anybody for the loss. How it happened is not to be discussed in media," he said.

Asked about the future of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha polls, he said: "It is the responsibility of both the parties to give a stable government."

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

Later in the day, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Met coordination committee chairman @Siddaramaiah today. We discussed various issues including the outcome of loksabha polls, better coordination between JDS&INC for the smooth functioning of the coalition govt. ahead and on reaching the development programs of the govt to the people."

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

