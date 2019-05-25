Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, Politics

LS polls was battle between Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi: Gopal Rai

ANI
Published : May 25, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Expressing disappointment over AAP's performance at national level, Rai underlined that most of the votes were either for BJP and Congress.

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai held a press conference. (Photo: File)
 Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai held a press conference. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the recently concluded Lok Sabha election was a battle between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We spoke with the AAP candidates on the results of Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. We came to a conclusion that we were not successful in creating awareness on Delhi's statehood issue among the masses because of the Modi vs Rahul factor in the polls. Delhi followed that trend," Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai told reporters at a press conference here on Friday.

AAP, which is running the government in Delhi, slipped down to the third position with a vote share of a little over 18 per cent, while BJP got over 56 per cent and Congress over 22 per cent in the general elections.

BJP won all seven seats in Delhi, not only repeating the 2014 feat but also bettered its vote share by nearly 10 per cent.

AAP finished third in five of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Though it failed to open its account in the 2014 polls, it had come second in all the seven seats.

Three of the party's candidates, Brijesh Goyal, Dilip Pandey and Pankaj Gupta, lost their deposits after getting less than 16.66 per cent of votes.

Rai said that the party focused more on Delhi statehood issue and the candidates worked very hard in the general elections.

"We respect the people's mandate. Our candidates worked very hard in the elections. Our entire campaign was based on Delhi statehood issue. Our party workers campaigned door-to-door and did their job diligently," Rai, who is also AAP's Delhi convenor said.

"We will fight to resolve our issues in the Parliament. We believed that when our candidates get elected to the Lok Sabha, they would raise the problems of ours and the people of Delhi," he added.

Expressing disappointment over AAP's performance at the national level, Rai underlined that most of the votes were cast either for BJP and Congress.

In this year's general elections, AAP had won a sole parliamentary seat in Sangrur where Bhagwant Singh Mann had defeated his Congress rival Kewal Singh Dhillon. It had won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2014.

Rai informed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party workers at Punjabi Bagh Club on Sunday.

"We would introspect the loss in the Lok Sabha elections and chalk out a strategy for the Assembly elections next year," he said.

The senior party leader said that AAP would focus on development plank in the Assembly polls and added that projects which were halted due to the Model Code of Conduct will be resumed soon.

In 2015 Assembly elections, AAP had swept the polls winning 67 out of 70 seats while the BJP was reduced to just three seats. Congress failed to open its account.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, aap, gopal rai, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by its president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat in Uttar Pradesh - Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

CWC meet to begin shortly, Cong to discuss on poll debacle

Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

'Many in TMC feel suffocated': Subhrangshu Roy on being sacked, to join BJP

A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students. (Photo: File)

Surat fire tragedy: Cops file FIR against owners as death toll reaches 20

MOST POPULAR

1

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

2

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

3

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

4

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

5

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham