Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

India, Politics

EC submits list of newly-elected MPs to President for constitution of 17th Lok Sabha

PTI
Published : May 25, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 2:42 pm IST

On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: The full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave him a copy of the notification issued by the poll body in terms of provisions of the Representation of the People Act containing the names of MPs elected in the just-concluded polls. While the notification sets in motion the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to initiate government formation process.

On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader. After this, a delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as Prime Minister following which he will be invited to form the government.

Read: President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

The BJP has secured majority on its own in the elections by winning 303 seats. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. A fresh date is yet to be announced.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, president ram nath kovind, sunil arora, sushil chandra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

After the meeting today, Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government. (Photo: ANI)

Political leaders arrive in Delhi for NDA meeting

Sri Lankan President Maithriapala Sirisena (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan President may attend Modi's swearing-in-ceremony

The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to meet Prez in evening to stake claim to form new govt

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra. (Photo: ANI)

Congress needs to 'reinvent' itself: BJD leader Pinaki Misra

MOST POPULAR

1

Hongmeng is Huawei’s Google Android replacement

2

Beautiful beat up Apple product shots show us how our iDevices actually look

3

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

4

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

5

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham