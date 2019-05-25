Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

Cadre in South will commit suicide: Chidambaram appeals Rahul not to resign

Chidambaram got emotional while appealing to Congress President Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today, all leaders urged Gandhi to continue as the party president, even as Rahul remained firm on his decision to resign. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: P Chidambaram got emotional while appealing to Congress President Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post, claiming that the party's cadres in the southern states will commit suicide.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today, all leaders urged Gandhi to continue as the party president, even as Rahul remained firm on his decision to resign, sources said.

Addressing media after the CWC meeting, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul has been authorised to restructure the party following its dismal performance in the recently held general elections.

When party leaders asked UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to intervene and dissuade Rahul from resigning, she said it was up to Rahul to decide whether to step down or not, sources added.

However, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was of the view that no decision should be taken in haste. She, sources claimed, also said if Rahul decides to resign, it would mean that he fell into BJP's trap.

While the newly-elected Wayanad MP expressed his intent to discontinue as the party president, sources said he asserted that he would continue to fight for Congress' ideology and work for the party.

When the 48-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family remained adamant on discontinuing as the party president, the CWC leaders rose to oppose his offer stating that he was not the one to be blamed for the party's drubbing.

The CWC members also praised their leader's aggressive approach in the run-up to polls, and said there were shortfalls in others, sources said.

Priyanka, it is learned, said that during the campaigning, basic issues were not discussed and the ruling government succeeded in suppressing those.

The leaders, on the other hand, were of the view that the media only showed what the government instructed them to. They even accused the Election Commission of working under the government's control, sources added.

During the CWC meet, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah were also present, among others.

