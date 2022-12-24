Saturday, Dec 24, 2022 | Last Update : 09:17 PM IST

Sonia, Piyanka join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2022, 12:12 pm IST

This is the second time the former Congress president has joined the yatra that began in September last year from Kanyakumari

Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
 Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Saturday and walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance.

This is the second time the former Congress president has joined the yatra that began in September last year from Kanyakumari.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt.

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

 The road from Badarpur to Ashram was decked up with tricolours, balloons and banners of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning.

Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised Bharat Jodo (unite India) and Rahul Gandhi Zindabad slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress Yatris was at its peak.

Party workers had lined up along the route and showered flower petals on the Yatris.

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the BJP is scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra as it is getting a huge response from people.

"They are scared of this Yatra, that's the reason they are coming up with such excuses. Rahul Gandhi ji is spreading love and peace in the country," Kumar said, alleging that the BJP is trying to stop the Yatra.

A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort. 

Tags: bharat jodo yatra, sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi

