Mood was against state, Centre: RJD

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday celebrated the success of the grand alliance in the Jharkhand Assembly polls. The party had contested in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress.

Taking a potshot at Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “The mood was against the state government as well as the Centre, which failed in providing relief to the people from poverty and unemployment. People were also upset due to the deteriorating law and order scenario in the state.”

The RJD was allotted a total of seven seats under the seat-sharing arrangement with the JMM and Congress. Political analysts see this as a major boost for the RJD and Congress which is preparing to get into a direct electoral battle with the JD(U)-BJP combine during the Bihar Assembly polls.