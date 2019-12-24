Didi responsible for violence: JP Nadda

He also slammed the Trinamul Congress supremo for trying to create confusion about the CAA and misleading the state.

Kolkata: Blaming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of putting the politics of appeasement above national interest, BJP working president J.P. Nadda Monday held her responsible for the statewide violence after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in Parliament.

Reaching the city, Mr Nadda led the Abhin-andan Yatra in support of the CAA, violent protests against which rocked the state a week ago. Later addressing a rally, he said, “Ms Bane-rjee and her party leaders tried to create confusion about the CAA and mislead the state. Some people believed her claim that the CAA is against Article 14 of the Constitution. They are only worried about vote bank and appeasement, and not national interest.”

Mr Nadda noted, "Ms Banerjee is up to that, too. She opposes everything. Playing politics, getting success and moving ahead can be the aim of all parties. But prioritizing the party's politics above nat-ional interest is wrong. Ms Banerjee, you have placed narrow politics above national interest. For the last 15 days, violence ruled Bengal. But she sees the Centre's hand in it."

Mr Nadda mocked Ms Banerjee saying that when she was running the West Bengal government as the state’s chief minister and home minister, how could she claim that the Centre was responsible for the violence. Mr Nadda observed that Ms Banerjee had not criticised the violence even once and was now making appeals. “Does a CM appeal or take action? Being the CM and home minister, you have the power and authority. But you prefer to make an appeal…” he mocked her.

The BJP working president called Ms Banerjee the mother of all problems and said that she had created them, including violence, to divide the society for her politics of appeasement.

Mr Nadda also questioned the TMC chief’s role in the welfare of tribals and dalits.