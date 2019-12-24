CM Baghel leads march against CAA in Bhilai city

Baghel along with host of his cabinet colleagues, besides hundreds of Congress workers, joined the protest march.

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday led a march by the ruling Congress in Bhilai city in Chhattis-garh to protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citi-zenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mr Baghel along with host of his cabinet colleagues, besides hundreds of Congress workers, joined the protest march.

People from different walks of life also participated in the march.

Talking to local media on the sideline of the event, Mr Baghel said the NRC and CAA violated article 14 of Constitution and have hit hard the fundamentals of Constitution.

“The NRC and CAA are divisive. The CAA must be repealed to protect secular character of the nation. Mahatma Gandhi was against any policy that threatened unity of the country,” he said.

Chief minister Baghel has announced not to implement NRC and CAA in the state of Chhattisgarh.