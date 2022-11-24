Thursday, Nov 24, 2022 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

  India   Politics  24 Nov 2022  MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time
India, Politics

MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2022, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2022, 10:22 am IST

Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Borgaon (MP): Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi here for the first time on Thursday.

On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district.

Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so.

Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi.

When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, congress bharat jodo yatra, bharat jodo yatra, congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Latest From India

Nirav Modi (PTI file image)

Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition to India in UK top court

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

EC Arun Goel's appointment file was cleared with 'lightning speed': SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Any ruling party at Centre can appoint a 'yes man' as CEC, says Supreme Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign meeting ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara (PTI Photo)(

Congress model means casteism and vote bank politics: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham