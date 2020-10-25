Saturday, Oct 24, 2020 | Last Update : 10:50 PM IST

  India   Politics  24 Oct 2020  AIMIM leaders confident of increasing party's seat tally in Bihar
India, Politics

AIMIM leaders confident of increasing party's seat tally in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published : Oct 24, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2020, 10:21 pm IST

The MIM is in the fray as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses during an joint election campaign with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Bhabua in Kaimur district, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI)
 All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses during an joint election campaign with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Bhabua in Kaimur district, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI)

Adilabad: MIM leaders who are campaigning for the Bihar elections are expecting that the party will win 10 seats out of the 24 in which it is contesting in the 243-member Assembly. 

The MIM is in the fray as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) that has four other parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

 

The MIM had won the Kishanganj seat in a byelection while its candidate Aktharul Imaan stood second, securing nearly 3.82 lakh votes, in the Seemanchal Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Many leaders from Telangana state, particularly from Adilabad, are campaigning for party candidates in Bihar.

MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi attracted large gatherings in the five public meetings he addressed on Saturday.

Former municipal vice-chairman from Adilabad, Farooq Ahmed, who was campaigning in Amour, said MIM Bihar president Aktharul Imaan was contesting from the Amour seat and was poised to win. Former Hyderabad mayor Majid Hussain is the party in-charge for the Bihar elections.

 

The MIM has allocated six seats for Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. Party leaders assert that they have been pressing for unity between the communities.

Party leaders point out that they are contesting in Bihar elections in order to spread its wings in other states and to unite all marginalised sections. The MIM won two MLA seats and one MP seat in Maharashtra in the previous elections.

Tags: aimim, aimim president asaduddin owaisi, bihar election 2020
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy. (PTI)

Court takes cognisance of Elgar Parishad charge sheet

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses her first press conference after her release from over 14 months long detention, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Defiant Mufti pledges to fight till last breath for restoration of Article 370

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Chinese intrusion, jobs and farm laws

In the past, the security forces have been accused of treating people in these areas harshly; harassing particularly young people and damaging property besides committing other human rights violations. The authorities would strongly deny such allegations.(AFP)

J&K: Militants changing sanctuaries under pressure from security forces

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham