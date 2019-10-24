Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Defections not helped BJP, happy with party's performance: Sharad Pawar

Pawar ruled out the speculation of extending support and aligning with Shiv Sena.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: With trends suggesting that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is falling well short of its target of winning 220 assembly seats in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the message was that people did not like "the arrogance of power".

The people, however, have asked the Nationalist Congress Party to remain in opposition, Pawar added, stating that it will not try to form the government.

According to the results available till now, the BJP had won three seats and was leading in 98 seats. Its ally Shiv Sena had won three seats and was leading in 57 seats.

The NCP had won one seat and was leading in 54 Assembly seats, while Congress candidates were leading in 45 constituencies.

"People have not accepted the talk of 220 seats (out of 288). The NCP accepts people's mandate humbly. The Congress, NCP, PWP, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and other allies whole-heartedly co-operated with each other. The election result shows people did not like the arrogance of power," Pawar said.

Without naming leaders of the ruling parties, Pawar said "some people crossed the limit of holding extreme views".

"People have asked us to sit in the opposition. The thought of trying to get into power doesn't even cross our minds. We will work to expand our base," he further said.

Pawar also noted those who deserted the opposition camp to join the ruling parties were not accepted by the people. "People did not like their act of expediency ahead of the election," he added.

Without naming ex-NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, who was trailing behind NCP candidate in the Satara Lok Sabha byelection, Pawar said people did not like Bhosale's decision to join the BJP.

"The NCP and allies will also meet after Diwali to discuss the future course of action," Pawar said, replying to a question about who will get the post of leader of the opposition.

