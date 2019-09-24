Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

India, Politics

My political innings may end with PM Modi completing second term: Giriraj Singh

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 2:50 pm IST

This statement comes in reply to reporters' queries about being chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur: BJP's rabble-rouser Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hinted he may hang up his boots at the end of the current Modi government's tenure, and virtually ruled himself out of contention for chief ministership after the assembly polls next year.

He was responding to questions at a press conference where he was asked to comment on the growing demand in a section of the BJP about reconsidering JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial face during the next assembly elections.

"I think I am nearing the end of my political career. I am among those who had entered public life not with the ambition of becoming a legislator, an MP, or acquiring any position of power. I was fired by the nationalistic dream of integration of Kashmir for which our ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave up his life," Singh said, evading a direct reply to the query.

Singh indicated since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled that dream, he may retire from politics. "We are fortunate to have a prime minister like Narendra Modi who, finally, showed the resolve to fulfil the pledge. I feel a sense of accomplishment. Nothing more needs to be achieved. I think my political career will come to an end with the ongoing tenure of Modi," Singh, a staunch Modi loyalist since his days as the Gujarat chief minister, said.

A Minister of State with independent charge in the first Modi government, Singh was elevated to the cabinet rank after the Lok Sabha polls this year. He retained the Begusarai seat for his party after trouncing CPIs Kanhaiya Kumar by a staggering over four lakh votes. Known to share cold vibes with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since his days as a member of the state cabinet, Singh was in news recently after he alleged his constituency was getting "step motherly" treatment by the state government, which was "generous" towards Nalanda, the CM's native district.

Earlier this month, some BJP leaders had favoured a BJP chief minister in Bihar after the saffron party outshone Kumar's JD(U) in the Lok Sabha polls. The JD(U), which was hitherto considered the senior partner in the coalition in Bihar, and the BJP had contested 17 seats each of the 40 in the state.

The BJP won all seats it contested, while the JD(U) lost one. However, a section of the state unit of the BJP feels the coalition's sterling performance was on account of a Modi wave that swept Bihar and many other states, and maintains that the saffron party, having played a second fiddle to the JD(U) for years, has a rightful claim to chief ministership.

Speculation was rife in the NDA circles in Bihar that BJP leaders were making such statements at Singh's prodding despite Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi backing Kumar for another term in office.

Singh's statement in Muzaffarpur, a bastion of his Bhumihar castemen, came barely a couple of hours ahead of the chief ministers scheduled visit to the town where he will attend a couple of functions. NDA sources said his remarks stemmed from his feeling slighted because of a meeting Kumar had with top RSS functionaries Ram Lal and Ramesh Bappa on Monday.

Though what transpired at the meeting was not yet known, many in the ruling coalition saw in it an indication that the BJP's ideological mentor did not approve of the clamour for a change of guard at this stage.

Singh had got a rap on the knuckles by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah a few months back after he taunted Nitish Kumar for hosting Iftaar parties during Ramadan but making no such arrangements for those who observed a fast during Navaratri festival and ate only fruits.

Known for making controversial remarks, often targeting Muslims, Singh had told an election rally during the Lok Sabha polls that "those who cannot say Vande Mataram or don't respect motherland, the nation will never forgive them.

My ancestors died at Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space." The Election Commission had found him guilty of violating the model code of conduct. Fighting Lok Sabha election from Nawada in 2014, he had kicked up a huge row with his remarks that those opposed to Modi should go back to Pakistan as there is no place for them in India.

Tags: giriraj singh, narendra modi, bjp, indian government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

Latest From India

Ghosh added, ‘The TMC is creating fear among the people, they want those who have joined the BJP to come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear. But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC.’ (Photo: ANI)

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: WB BJP prez Dilip Ghosh

Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

Asked whether the Shiv Sena will have an alliance with the BJP for next month's state polls, Raut said that his party is always

BJP needs introspection if it can't honour its word: Shiv Sena's Raut

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Photo: ANI)

Robert Vadra opposes ED plea challenging his anticipatory bail in money laundering case

MOST POPULAR

1

Sky in Indonesia turns blood red as massive wildfires haze crisis worsens

2

Indian man caught stealing 2 mangoes at Dubai airport to quench thirst, to be deported

3

Trump complains that he deserves honour, says ‘no idea why Obama got Nobel Prize

4

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

5

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different debit cards

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham