Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, Politics

AIMIM becomes the first political party to have verified account on 'Tiktok'

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 7:39 pm IST

AIMIM plans to reach out to first time, young internet users in the country through the app.

AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. (Photo: ANI)
 AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday, claimed that it has become the first political party to have an official account on social media app, 'Tik Tok'.

AIMIM plans to reach out to first time, young internet users in the country through the app, the party said in a release.

AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos, it said.

"Since the platform gives a user an opportunity to express and share a message in a concise manner and make it funny at the same time, AIMIM plans to put forward its agenda to young India," it added.

Tags: aimim, asaduddin owaisi, tiktok
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

The meeting between party representatives comes a day after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the rival Likud party held their first working meeting since the vote. (Photo: AFP)

Israel's main parties begin talks on coalition government

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Shah pitches for welfare schemes for private security guards

Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Ex top cop Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him, seeks pre-arrest bail

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

2

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

3

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi? Find out

4

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

5

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham