Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 1:25 pm IST

PM Modi is on the second leg of his three-nation visit -- France, UAE and Bahrain.

'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)
 'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: While interacting with the NRI business community in UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed  India as one of the most desired investment destination because of ''political stability'' and ''predictable policy framework''.

PM Modi also thanked the community members, saying they have made a vital contribution to India's economic growth.

Highlighting economic opportunities in India, he said that the government policies promote growth, generate employment avenues and boost 'Make in India'.

"We also see to it that investors get good returns on their investment," the Prime Minster said.

PM Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

During the visit, PM Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

"Reached Abu Dhabi. Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit," PM Modi tweeted.

He will also receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

From Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.

PM Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. He would also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests to further boost the comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also met UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and addressed the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters after inaugurating a memorial at the foothills of the Mont Blanc mountain in the honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in 1950s and 1960s in which several Indians, including Homi J Bhabha, regarded as the father of India's nuclear programme, were killed.

Tags: uae, business community, narendra modi, bjp, award
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

Jaitley was suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. (Photo: File | PTI)

RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast...

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 Apple iPhone 11 trailer released

2

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

3

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

4

Upcoming iPad Pro to come with beastly specs

5

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham