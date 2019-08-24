Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

Amit Shah says, 'Under PM's leadership Sadar Patel's dream was fulfilled'

Amit Shah attends passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

“I want to pay tribute to Sardar Patel as he united 630 princely states, only Jammu and Kashmir was left. Under PM Modi's leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated and the state is now fully integrated with rest of India,” said Amit Shah at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of basic training of the IPS probationers.

The basic training of the IPS probationers of 70 RR was started on December 18, 2017. The batch consists of 92 IPS probationers including 12 lady IPS officials. Eleven Foreign Officers are also among the passing out batch of trained officers including 6 officers from Royal Bhutan Police and 5 from Nepal Police.

The Passing Out Parade is the most spectacular among the end-of-term events at the National Police Academy. It is also the culmination event for the Academy for successfully releasing yet another batch of trained IPS officers to their respective cadre.

Tags: amit shah, national police academy, sardar vallabhbhai patel, article 370, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

