Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, Politics

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J&K BJP chief

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 6:04 pm IST

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport.

'On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism,' Ravinder Raina said. (Photo: ANI)
 'On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism,' Ravinder Raina said. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "I hope that all these leaders will visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and appeal for peace and harmony, and not instigate common youth. For the last 15 days, we have observed that they are instigating the common youth to come on the roads. Congressmen want bloodshed in the Kashmir valley."

He continued, "On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism."

Accusing the Congress of "patronising terrorism and separatism", Raina said, "For the last 70 years, it is Congress party and all these leftists who gave a sense of separatism and supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and was sent back an hour after landing in the city.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) were the part of the opposition all-party delegation.

The delegation was visiting Srinagar to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

Tags: bjp, ravinder raina, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

Annoyed over not getting his money back despite repeated demands, Gautam stabbed Khan to death with a knife at a construction site in Ghodbunder Road area in May 2015. (Photo: Representational)

Labourer gets life term for killing contractor in Maharashtra

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: File)

Bar lost 'eminent jurist', 'legal luminary': Lawyers' bodies on Jaitley's demise

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there. (Photo: Representational)

Woman tonsured, paraded in village for extramarital affair

MOST POPULAR

1

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

2

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

3

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

4

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

5

2019 Apple iPhone 11 trailer released

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham