Rebel Karnataka lawmakers to return after Yeddyurappa's swearing in: report

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 8:58 am IST

The rebels had earlier denied any BJP role in their resignations and withdrawal of support to the government.

The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources said on Tuesday.

A BJP leader said the rebels, who have been staying at a luxury hotel since early this month are "very happy" after the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.

"They (rebel MLAs) got what they wanted," the leader said, referring to the Kumaraswamy-led government losing the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday evening.

The MLAs will leave Mumbai after BS Yeddyurappa would sworn in as chief minister, he said.

Ahead of the crucial floor test that decided the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government, BS Yeddyurappa had alleged the ruling coalition was unnecessarily buying time despite knowing that whip issued to the ruling coalition MLAs was of no use.

