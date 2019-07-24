Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

Opposition decides to demand 7 bills be sent to Joint Select Committee

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 5:20 pm IST

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah.

 The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Opposition has decided to demand in the Rajya Sabha that seven out of 16 bills, including the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, Triple Talaq Bill and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Bill, be sent to Joint Select Committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of opposition parties.

"Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha today. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what ? Mute spectators!" TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provisions of the legislation.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, on July 8.

The Bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.

