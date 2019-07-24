Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting Wednesday

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 11:16 am IST

. The party may approach Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday and stake claim to form the government.

The rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: As the BJP is expected to stake claim to form the next government in Karnataka, its legislature party meeting would be held on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Congress-JDS government in the state collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama.

The coalition needed 103 votes in its favour to win the motion as 20 MLAs Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2) skipped proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205. "We will have the legislative party meeting today and will wait for the directions from the parliamentary board. It might have come... Next we will stake claim to form the government," BJP state general secretary C T Ravi told PTI.

According to party sources, the meeting is likely to begin at 11.30 AM to decide the next step. The party may approach Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday and stake claim to form the government, they said.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers thronged the party office here as the lodestone of power shifted from the coalition partners Congress and JD(S), to BJP. "We were all waiting for this glorious moment. The voters had BJP as their first choice. Now that the BJP is set to form the government, there is celebration all over the state," actor-turned-politician Tara told reporters outside the BJP office.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru. "There are no immediate plans to return to Bengaluru. We will stay here for some more time," rebel JD(S) MLA from Hunsur A H Vishwanath told PTI. He, however, refused to comment on a query whether the disgruntled legislators were waiting for the BJP government to come to power.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to the Karnataka governor shortly after losing the confidence motion in the assembly, capping an intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel MLAs that pushed the government to the brink of collapse.

Tags: congress-jds government, bjp, karnataka crisis, h d kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Lok Sabha denied the claims of PM Modi’s decision about Kashmir issue with the US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'No question of mediation,' says Rajnath Singh on Kashmir issue

'I extend my heartfelt congratulations & best wishes for the support extended by your good self, other leaders of the party &party in general,' read the letter. (Photo: File)

Stood like a rock: BJP's Kumaraswamy expresses gratitude in letter to Amit Shah

Owaisi appealed to the audience to come together and stand strong, failing to do which BJP will win the municipality election, he said. (Photo: File)

Defeat BJP, it's fine if AIMIM doesn't win: Akbaruddin Owaisi appeal Muslims

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that 'brazen horse-trading' and 'misuse of power' by the BJP has led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

BJP's 'brazen horse-trading', 'misuse of power' in K'taka for all to see: Yechury

MOST POPULAR

1

Suspected meteorite chunk with magnetic properties lands in Bihar

2

Brain scans of ‘injured’ US embassy employees show clinical abnormalities

3

Apple Watch 4 looks prehistoric compared to this crazy new smartwatch

4

3-yr-old pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala

5

Apple iPhone 8 gets massive discount; grab it while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham