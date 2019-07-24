Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, Politics

While leaving office, Kumaraswamy warns babus: 'instability will continue'

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 5:45 pm IST

While vacating his office, he met with senior bureaucrats including the Chief Secretary.

'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)
 'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Claiming that instability may continue in the state, defeated Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked senior bureaucrats to not depend on elected representatives for resolving problems faced by people.

While vacating his office, he met with senior bureaucrats including the Chief Secretary.

Sharing details of his meeting and interaction, he told reporters, "Today, I invited all my senior officers and thanked them. While I honoured them, I gave some suggestions. In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor."

"I requested them that at that juncture their responsibility is more than the elected representatives. I requested them to take care of the development of state and problems faced by the common man and not depend on elected representatives", he said.

Kumaraswamy also asserted that his government has worked for the welfare of weaker sections.

"When I took oath as CM, my government decided to waive farmer loans and planned to bring in the debt relief act. I once again wanted to bring such an act and help landless labours and small farmers. We sent the proposal for approval. The bill has now been signed and a government order has been issued. I am happy that on my way out I have worked for the interests of the weaker sections", Kumaraswamy said.

The 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after it was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly with about 20 MLAs of the ruling coalition defying their party whips and absenting from voting on the confidence motion.

The coalition got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, chief secretary, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the Opposition leading to its defeat. (Photo: File)

Move no confidence motion if you wish: Kamal Nath to BJP

The Act provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things. (Photo: File)

Opposition decides to demand 7 bills be sent to Joint Select Committee

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo: Twitter)

Defence expenditure is increasing every year in absolute terms: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that incidents of communal violence have declined to 708 in 2018 from 823 in 2013. (Photo: File)

Government says zero tolerance for incidents of communal violence

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

2

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

3

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

4

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

5

First look at upcoming Apple iPad Pro killer

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham