'Cattle auction': Shashi Tharoor hits out at BJP, rebel MLAs

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in Assembly on Tuesday evening 99-105.

Tharoor tweeted, 'So the party that banned cattle auctions has successfully conducted one,' taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government’s decision last year to curb the sale of cattle. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said the manner in which BJP lured away MLAs to topple the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka resembled a ‘cattle auction’.

Tharoor tweeted, “So the party that banned cattle auctions has successfully conducted one," taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government’s decision last year to curb the sale of cattle.

The rest of his tweet read: “My admiration for the courage & principle shown by D.K.Shivakumar & those @INCIndia MLAs who were neither cajoled nor cudgelled into changing their allegiance. We shall overcome one day.”

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in Assembly on Tuesday evening 99-105. He resigned from his post and it is accepted Opposition BJP’s leader BS Yuddyurappa will be the next state chief minister.

Tharoor’s comments came after Congress accused the BJP of shepherding away the coalition’s MLAs with money and other perks.