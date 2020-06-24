Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,796

15,031

Recovered

456,796

6,067

Deaths

14,490

7

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   Politics  24 Jun 2020  Covid not the only curve rising under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi
India, Politics

Covid not the only curve rising under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 1:36 pm IST

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led NDA government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices everyday

Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

"The Modi government has 'unlocked' the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

Gandhi also tagged a graph captioned, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve". The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led NDA government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices everyday for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

The country on Wednesday also saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally.

Tags: coronavirus in india, daily fuel prices, rahul gandhi jibes at narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A police personnel belonging to the Maharashtra police force stands guard near a security bus. PTI photo

COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra Police force touch 51

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia: Scrap need for COVID patient to visit governement facility for assessment

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus hits INS Shivaji as 12 trainee sailors test positive

Representational image. (PTI)

No respite from COVID-19 as India sees record 15,968 cases in single day

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham