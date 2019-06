Vijay Wadettiwar is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress party in the state.

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as the new leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Vijay Wadettiwar is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress party in the state and was formerly the State Minister of Water Resources in the Government of Maharashtra.