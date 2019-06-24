Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Neither visited, nor called after election defeat’: Mayawati attacks Akhilesh Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 9:56 am IST

She also accused Akhilesh Yadav of discriminating against the Muslim community at the meeting.

Ten days after the general election results emerged, Mayawati announced that the BSP would contest the forthcoming assembly bypolls alone. (Photo: File)
 Ten days after the general election results emerged, Mayawati announced that the BSP would contest the forthcoming assembly bypolls alone. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Attacking Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a party meeting on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that Yadav had neither visited nor talked to her over phone ever since the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

Mayawati said: “After the mahagathbandhan lost the elections, I received no call from Akhilesh. BSP general secretary Satish Mishra asked him to speak to me, but he just wouldn't listen. But because I am senior to him, I called him up instead and expressed sadness over his family members losing.”

Despite expectations that the BSP-SP alliance would pose a threat to BJP in Uttar Pradesh, it only managed to get just 15 seats. As soon as the results were announced, the drift in the alliance could be seen clearly.

A BSP leader present at the meeting said, “Behenji [Mayawati] told party leaders that Akhilesh had an important say in seat-sharing between the alliance partners and played a pivotal role in the selection of candidates. She said Akhilesh asked her to field minimum Muslim candidates as it might lead to polarisation during election. Terming it a bad advice, she said it proved to be an important factor in the defeat of the alliance.”

She also accused Akhilesh Yadav of discriminating against the Muslim community at the meeting.

Ten days after the general election results emerged, Mayawati announced that the BSP would contest the forthcoming assembly bypolls alone. She had earlier said her party’s decision to contest the upcoming bypolls to 12 assembly seats did not mean a permanent break-up between BSP and SP.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, bsp-sp alliance, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: Representational image)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

2

Cop who arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977, passed away at 91

3

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

4

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

5

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham