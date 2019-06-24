Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, Politics

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 10:39 am IST

On Saturday, DMK began a statewide over actue water crisis issue.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)
 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin joined the protest held by party workers in Chepak, Tamil Nadu against the state government over water scarcity in the city.

DMK MP TR Baalu on Monday gave a notice in Lok Sabha over water scarcity issue in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, DMK began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. Led by former Chennai Mayor M Subramanian, DMK cadres also protested in the Jafferkhanpet area in the city.

The locals too have expressed anger towards the state government.On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a press conference following a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state.

The Chief Minister also refuted media reports about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

Tags: dmk, protest, water crisis, m k stalin, lok sabha
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: Representational image)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, India pulled out its Navy from an exercise and deployed a major part of its fleet, including nuclear and conventional submarines, close to Pakistani territorial waters.

Post-Balakot, Navy hunted for Pakistan sub for 21 days

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

2

Cop who arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977, passed away at 91

3

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

4

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

5

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham