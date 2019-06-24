Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

On Saturday, DMK began a statewide over actue water crisis issue.

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin joined the protest held by party workers in Chepak, Tamil Nadu against the state government over water scarcity in the city.

DMK MP TR Baalu on Monday gave a notice in Lok Sabha over water scarcity issue in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, DMK began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. Led by former Chennai Mayor M Subramanian, DMK cadres also protested in the Jafferkhanpet area in the city.

The locals too have expressed anger towards the state government.On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a press conference following a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state.

The Chief Minister also refuted media reports about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.