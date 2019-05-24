Four new SC judges administered oath of office

The number of judges in Supreme Court stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of top court.

Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four new judges of the Supreme Court were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India(CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

With the swearing in of four judges, the number of judges in the Supreme Court stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.

Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI in court no.1 in the presence of several other sitting apex court judges.