'Disheartening': Robert Vadra on LS poll results, hopes for secular, democratic India

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping that India is governed in a 'secular and democratic way'.

Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After BJP's emphatic victory and Congress' humiliating defeat in the parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday said it is "disheartening" but winning and losing is a part of life.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping that India is governed in a "secular and democratic way".

"Winning & losing is a part of life. My best wishes to the Congress party leaders and workers. There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on," Vadra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, said in a Facebook post.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA. I really hope that India is governed in a secular & a democratic way," he said.

On Thursday, Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results.

Addressing the Congress president as "R" and Priyanka as "P" in a Facebook post, he wrote, "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."

In the recent past, Vadra had accused BJP of making "false" and "hollow" promise. "Congress will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfill every need," he had said on Facebook.

Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday held a press conference and congratulated Modi for BJP's victory in the general elections.

"Our candidates fought with all their heart. I say to the people of Congress party and those who believe in our ideology that you do not need to be scared," he had said.

The grand old party managed to get only 52 seats in Lok Sabha while BJP has won 299 seats and is leading on four.

 

