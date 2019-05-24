Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP’s muscular nationalism narrative worked for party

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : May 24, 2019, 3:42 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 6:53 am IST

The narrative seems to have worked, giving Mr Modi an unprecedented mandate for second time in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: “Nun roti khayenge, Modi ji ko jitayege” (even if we have to eat chapati with salt, we will vote for Modi) said lyrics of a Bhojpuri song with over 75 lakh hits on popular video sharing site Youtube. And if anyone had any doubt why to vote for Modi, the lyrics said because “they were proud of surgical strike” against Pakistan.

In 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, Narendra Modi build a successful narrative around muscular nationalism to strike a cord with the voters as the protector of the nation and someone who is capable of taking hard decisions like launching air strike across the line of control (LoC).

The narrative seems to have worked, giving Mr Modi an unprecedented mandate for second time in a row.

The 2014 campaign by Mr Modi was all about “Aache Din” which promised to fast track economic growth and bring its fruits to all by ending the corruption and back money. Mr Modi was hailed as India’s own Lee Kuan Yew.

But decision like demonetisation, a faulty GST, lack of other major reforms and growing protectionism globally put a spoke in wheels of India’s GDP growth.

GDP slowed down in every quarter in 2018-19, from 8 per cent in the first quarter, to 7 per cent in second and then falling to 6.6 per cent in the third quarter.

With economic growth slowing down to five years low, job creation also at multi-years low, farmers distress and inflation threatening to inch up in run up to campaign for Lok Sabha, Mr Modi took out nationalism, national interest and Hindu savior hat to pull votes.

The air strike by Indian Air Force on terrorists camp at Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 in retaliation of a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in which killed 40 jawans in Pulwama and surgical strike before that by Indian army; helped Mr Modi to solidify his image of hard-line nationalist and a Hindu Messiah. Soon the campaign was about “Modiji ki sena” striking a fear in the minds of terrorists and “our nuclear bombs are not for Diwali”.

The opposition attempt to bring economic issues, jobs, farm distress and even promise of monthly dole of Rs 6,000 per month for poor families failed to cut the ice with the voters. Nationalism won hands down.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, narendra modi, indian air force

Latest From India

BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nation backs BJP’s majority nationalism

Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tough days ahead for Chandrababu Naidu after poor poll performance

Zakir Musa (Photo: File)

Al Qaeda’s Indian cell chief Zakir Musa killed in J&K

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in LS, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham