After massive victory, PM Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi

ANI
Published : May 24, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 12:51 pm IST

Both Advani and Joshi congratulated Modi and Shah after trends showed that BJP was headed for a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings."

Both Advani and Joshi on Thursday congratulated Modi and Shah after trends showed that BJP was headed for a comfortable majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections," Advani said in a statement.

He also praised the efforts of the party workers and Amit Shah for rendering his role as the party president successfully.

"Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," Advani said.

The veteran BJP leader had represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency six times. Shah comfortably won from the seat in his Lok Sabha election debut this year.

According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 299 seats and is leading on four constituencies. Congress finished a distant second, with just 52 seats.

 

