UP serious on enacting UCC: Dy CM

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 24, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2022, 1:28 am IST

The CM had spoken in favour of one law for the country and had said the matter will be taken up at the right time, said Keshav Prasad

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is “thinking seriously” about implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday. During the recent state election campaign, the CM had spoken in favour of one law for the country and had said the matter will be taken up at the right time.

Though many Opposition parties and Muslim organisations are opposed to the UCC, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has initiated the process of setting up a panel on the implementation of a common civil code in the state.

 

Favouring expeditious implementation of UCC both in the country and the state, Maurya in Lucknow asserted that the constitutionally envisaged measure is an “important step” for the realisation of the governance mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (inclusive growth) and said everybody should welcome it.

“One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It requires that we get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code. The Uttar Pradesh government is thinking in this direction seriously,” the deputy CM said while talking to the media.

He further said that just as the Uttarakhand government has initiated steps, in UP and other states too, where there is the BJP government, the "common civil code" should be implemented.

 

The deputy CM said even in other states where there is no BJP government, its implementation is necessary for inclusive growth as the "common civil code is such a thing which should not only be demanded but also be welcomed by all."

The first cabinet meeting of the newly constituted Uttarakhand government presided by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami formed a committee of experts on the implementation of a UCC in the state.

"UCC is definitely required at this point of time; it is very much required for the country, for Uttar Pradesh and for the people of the country... But when there are vote bank considerations everywhere, it definitely shows the politics of appeasement. But we are not in favour of this," Mr Maurya said.

 

Tags: uniform civil code (ucc), uttar pradesh government, keshav prasad maurya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

