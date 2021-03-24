Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

  India   Politics  24 Mar 2021  'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah
India, Politics

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 24, 2021, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2021, 8:05 am IST

Mr Shah, in remarks aimed at the Hindu migrants’ votebank in the district, touched on the BJP’s key electoral promise

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — Twitter
 We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — Twitter

Kolkata: Going all out against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee with large-scale corruption charges, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused “Bhatija & Company” of amassing Central funds to the tune of Rs 10,000 crores, which were disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relief and rehabilitation to the state after it was devastated by Cyclone Amphan last year. 

Mr Shah made it clear that the entity would be sent to jail by a special investigation team (SIT), mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto, following a probe once the saffron party forms its first government in the state if it wins the Assembly election. In a blistering attack on the Trinamul boss, he ridiculed her for running “115 scams” in comparison to “115 schemes” run by Mr Modi, while mocking her for failing to fulfil even 82 of her 282 promises made in the previous 2016 election.

 

The Union home minister told a BJP rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas: “Modiji has been sending a lot of funds here. Cyclone Amphan hit the state. Modiji released Rs 10,000 crores. Did you get anything out of it? Where did it go? Bhatija & Company amassed it. You do not need to worry. The new BJP government will form a SIT and put all those who looted each and every pie of the funds sent by Modiji behind bars. All scams, be it on Cyclone Amphan or Bulbul or Aila, will be probed by us through the SIT.”

Mr Shah, in remarks aimed at the Hindu migrants’ votebank in the district, touched on the BJP’s key electoral promise. “We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here,” he said.

 

Mr Shah added: “For the poor, the PM has undertaken 115 yojanas, or schemes. But Didi started 115 scams. The money of the poor is looted by those who take cut money. The BJP government will bring an end to it.”

Training his guns on Ms Banerjee over her false promises, Mr Shah drew attention to the sops for the Sundarbans delta in the BJP manifesto.

He claimed: “Didi announced 282 promises but could not meet even 82 of them. In 2016 she talked of building a multiple integrated fisheries zone. Till date, no one knows where it is. She should furnish an account but will not. You will give your account on April 1 by pressing the button on kamal (Lotus). We had also sent Rs 5,000 crores for the development of the Sundarbans. But the fund was misappropriated. In 2015, 2017 and 2019, Didi claimed she would turn Sundarbans into a district. Did it happen? Cast your vote for a BJP CM. We will make the Sundarbans a district within a year.”

 

Later, Mr Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda led roadshows in Midnapore and Ghatal in West Midnapore respectively on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: mamata banerjee, abhishek banerjee, amit shah, west bengal polls campaigning, bhatija and company, central funds to west begal, cyclone amphan west bengal, 115 scams instead of 115 schemes, sndarbans district, cast vote for bjp, j p nadda, bjp roadshows
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

A health worker collects swab to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospital, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)

India sees 40,715 fresh COVID-19 cases, 199 fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham