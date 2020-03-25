Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 AM IST

India, Politics

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 9:06 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 11:59 pm IST

The ruling party got 112 votes including those of two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs and one Samajwadi Party legislator and two Independents

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose return to power in the state was facilitated by resignation of his predecessor Kamal Nath from the office last week, on Tuesday proved his majority in the house by winning the trust vote.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) however boycotted the assembly, reconvened on Tuesday for the purpose, leading the new BJP government in the state to win the vote of confidence ‘unanimously’.

BJP needed 104 votes to prove majority in the house, strength of which has reduced to 206 following resignation of 22 Congress legislators and death of two lawmakers.

“The ruling party got 112 votes including those of two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and one Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and two Independents”, senior party leader Narottam Mishra said.

Earlier, the state assembly secretary retained the membership of BJP MLA Sharad Kol in the house, taking the BJP’s strength in the assembly to 107.

The outgoing speaker of MP Assembly N P Prajapati who resigned from his post late on Monday, had accepted Kol’s resignation last week, triggering furore in the BJP.

Kol later contested the speaker’s decision saying that he had already written to the speaker not to accept his resignation.

The BJP on Monday night moved the governor Lalji Tandon seeking to set aside the outgoing speaker’s decision to accept Mr Kol’s resignation.

Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Dewat chaired the session.The house was adjourned to March 27.

Tags: shivraj chouhan, kamal nath, madhya pradesh politics, ‪bjp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

Arvind Kejriwal

No Covid-19 +ve case in Delhi in last 40 hrs: Kejriwal

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Passengers wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Odisha put under complete lockdown till March 29

Medical workers attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient in Hyderabad (Photo- PTI)

Four cases takes tally to 37 in Telangana

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham