Friday, Jan 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Anti-CAA Pawan free to abandon JD-U: Nitish Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2020, 1:54 am IST

Varma said this is precisely what he had sought and added that he had great respect for Kumar.

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Patna: The war of words between Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and his party leader Pavan Varma escalated on Thursday with the Bihar chief minister indicating that the latter was free to leave the party if he wished.

The JD(U) chief said in Patna that “If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, he has my best wishes.”

Mr Verma on his part said that he will decide his next course of action depending on the reply from the party president to his letter and asserted that he will continue to speak “what he believes is for the good of the country and the party”.

The former diplomat had left the JD(U) embarrassed with his claims on how he felt about CAA and NRC in a letter which was released on social media by him.

On Thursday, the former Rajya Sabha member said: “I have not received a reply. Depending on the reply from the party president or its absence I will decide on my course of action. I will continue to speak what I believe is right, what is for the good of the country and the party”.

The former diplomat has drifted from the JD(U) over its support to the amended citizenship law and the national population register exercise, as he has often claimed that these measures along with the national register of citizens, which is on the BJP’s agenda, are divisive for the country.

Mr Varma said this is precisely what he had sought and added that he had great respect for Mr Kumar. He is grateful to Mr Kumar for all that he has done for him.

Earlier, another JD(U) leader vice-president Prashant Kishore had come out against the CAA and NRC forcing Mr Kumar to say in state Assembly that he was ready to hold a discussion on CAA and that NRC would not be implemented in the state.

Tags: nitish kumar, pavan varma

Latest From India

A resolution adopted at the conference said the consecration to be held on 22 of Tamil month of 'Thai' in the Thiruvalluvar year 2051, ie on February 5, should be performed as per Tamil tradition and by rendering Tamil mantras instead of Sanskrit mantras.

Plea to recite Tamil mantras during consecration

Captain Tania Shergill

‘Up for it if women given combat role’

Many of them who want to be anonymous, in view of not getting into controversy, said there are 28 agamas according to which consecration should be done to Saivite temples and two agamas for Vaishnavite temples.

Big temple debate begins

Iltija Mufti

Being harassed by SSG, alleges Mufti’s daughter

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

2

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

3

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

4

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

5

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham