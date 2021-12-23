Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 | Last Update : 09:54 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Dec 2021  Congress gets blow in Uttarakhand: Rawat alleges 'sabotage'
India, Politics

Congress gets blow in Uttarakhand: Rawat alleges 'sabotage'

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Dec 23, 2021, 7:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2021, 7:41 am IST

Former chief minister and campaign committee chief Harish Rawat hit out at his own party, alleging 'internal sabotage'

Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat (PTI)
 Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Party is facing a major jolt in poll-bound Uttarakhand as former chief minister and campaign committee chief Harish Rawat hit out at his own party, alleging “internal sabotage” on Wednesday. In a three-part tweet, he said: “Isn't it strange? We have to swim in this sea of elections, but instead of supporting me, the organisation has either turned its back on me or is playing a negative role.”

He added: “The powers-that-be have let loose many crocodiles (predators) in the sea we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow… their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been thinking... Harish Rawat, it’s gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest.”

 

He then made it clear he will decide on his future in the new year. “Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva) will show me the way.”

Just a couple of months back Mr Rawat was navigating a difficult path for the Congress in Punjab between state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and then chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Mr Rawat had been coordinating between the high command and party leaders in the state. He was seen as close to the high command as he was fighting for them against Capt. Amarinder Singh. The situation went completely out of hand with Capt. Singh launching a scathing attack against Mr Rawat.

 

After Mr Rawat’s outburst, Capt. Singh took a dig at Mr Rawat, and he tweeted: “What you sow you shall reap … best of luck for your future endeavours, if there are any.”

Mr Rawat is one of the tallest and oldest leaders of the Congress in the state. AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav is a “political newbie” and has only been an MLA in Delhi. The two camps have been starkly divided in the Uttarakhand Congress, with the Rawat camp on one side and the Devendra Yadav camp on the other side. The party’s rank and file in the state is confused as they feel the high command can play an Amarinder Singh on Mr Rawat. Meanwhile, the ticket shortlisting process in the state has already started. Insiders claim leaders close to Mr Rawat are being ignored, and new leaders are being zeroed in on, which has led to some heartburn.

 

In a span of less than a year, the Congress is being seen to sideline senior leaders. If the high command doesn’t step in soon, the party may be heading for a political disaster in the state.

Tags: uttarakhand elections, harish rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The price of tomatoes at the all India level as registered on Tuesday was lower by 12.89 per cent. (Photo: PTI/File)

Prices of tomatoes down by 13 per cent in last one week, 24 per cent in one month

Paramedics and policemen stand next to the body of a Kashmiri man at a hospital in Srinagar, in Kashmir on Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021. Suspected rebels shot and killed a civilian on Wednesday evening officials said. (AP /Mukhtar Khan)

Civilian, cop shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conduct maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. (PTI)

India tests quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file Photo)

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID-19 situation on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham