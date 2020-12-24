Thursday, Dec 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:56 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Dec 2020  Farmers ask Didi to join their stir
India, Politics

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 24, 2020, 4:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2020, 4:17 am IST

Many farmers had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi (PTI)
 Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi (PTI)

Kolkata: A section of agitating farmers, demanding the withdrawal of three controversial farm bills, have urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to join them after she again reached out to them on Wednesday with her support on the occasion of Kisan Diwas.

Sending five MPs of her party to the protest site at Singhu border near Delhi, the Trinamul Congress supremo also spoke to the farmers over the phone for the second time within three weeks in her bid to make the burning issue a poll plank against the BJP in the next year's Assembly Election in the state.

 

However, it is not clear whether Banerjee has responded to their plea to join them as she had earlier only pledged her "moral" support to the December 8 nationwide strike by several farmers' bodies against the bills.

Her party stated, "On Mamata Banerjee’s direction a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity."

It further said that "Many farmers in small groups had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site. They shared their demand: the centre must repeal the farmer bills."

 

"It is unfortunate that farmers, who feed the entire country are being forced to go hungry. Fourteen years ago, Mamata Banerjee went on a historic 26-day hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land, demanding justice for the farmers of Singur. Her stand was vindicated by the Supreme Court in 2016. Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity, in this movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills. Today is *#KisanDiwas*," the TMC added.

Highlighting her government's welfare schemes for the farmers, Banerjee wrote on Facebook, "We observe December 23rd as Krishak Diwas or National Farmers’ Day to celebrate the active contribution of our farmer brothers and sisters to the country’s economy. It is the hard work of the farmers that lets the country sleep with its stomach full. We’re constantly striving to guarantee the well-being of the farmer community and we stand by our farmer brothers and sisters in their agitation against the Centre’s anti-farm Bills. I extend my greetings to each and every farmer of this country on this day!"

 

Tags: agitating farmers, mamata banerjee, west bengal, solidarity, kisan diwas

Latest From India

Owaisi said NPR is the first step towards NRC and would put Indians at risk of being marked as doubtful citizens (PTI)

NPR first step towards NRC: Owaisi

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, thanked people of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the DDC elections.

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better; independents emerge as key players

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

The award was received on the PM’s behalf by India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham