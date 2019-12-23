Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

India, Politics

Results not as per our expectations, says JVM leader Babulal Marandi

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 1:22 pm IST

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes. (Photo: Facebook)
 Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes. (Photo: Facebook)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha leader Babulal Marandi on Monday said that the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections were not as per their expectations.

"The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do," Marandi said while talking to ANI.

Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

According to data available on the website of Election Commission at 11:09 am, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 24 seats, Indian National Congress is leading on 12 seats while the RJD is leading on five seats.

The BJP is leading on 29 seats, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is leading on five, AJSU on three while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and NCP are leading on one seat each.

Tags: jvm babulal marandi, jharkhand assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of two protesters during the demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangaluru on December 19. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa orders CID probe into deaths during anti-CAA protests in Karnataka

In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King. (Photo: File)

Sena's Raut quotes Martin Luther King to hit out at BJP over CAA

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power. (Photo: File)

'Why didn't you grant full farm loan waiver when in power?' asks Sena to BJP

An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently. (Photo: ANI)

...Your job is not to trouble us: Video shows Pragya Thakur arguing with people onboard

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham