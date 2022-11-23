Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

  India   Politics  23 Nov 2022  Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates
India, Politics

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2022, 10:47 am IST

This is the second list of rebels who have been suspended after the party suspended seven rebels on Sunday

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)
 The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Surat: The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended twelve rebels in disciplinary action, who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the ruling party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

All of the twelve rebels were seeking tickets in the Assembly election.

This is the second list of rebels who have been suspended after the party suspended seven rebels on Sunday.

"These MLAs have been suspended for six years for having indulged in antiparty activities," a BJP communication reveals quoting state president C.R Paatil.

Of those BJP leaders who have been suspended include Dinubhai Patel from Padra, Madhubhai Shrivastav from Vaghodia and Kuldeep Sinh Raul, all three from the Vadodara district.

B Pagi from Shahera in Panchmahal district, Dhawal Sinh Jhala from Aravalli district and Ram Sinh Thakor from Mehsana have also been suspended.

Two each have been suspended from Anand, Banaskantha and Mahisagar districts. Manavjibhai Desai and L Thakor are from Banaskantha, SM Baant and JP Patel are from Mahisagar and Ramesh Jhala and Amarshi Bhai Jhala have also been suspended from Anand district.

The BJP, seeking its seventh term in office in Gujarat, has denied tickets to 42 sitting MLAs.

The party which announced its big first chunk of 160 candidates Saw 38 sitting MLAs being dropped. Later, the ruling party also announced three more lists of candidates for the remaining Assembly seats.

Several party bigwigs, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and party chief Patil had expressed the desire not to contest the upcoming elections.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. PM Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

Tags: gujarat election, gujarat elections 2022, bjp rebel candidates
Location: India, Gujarat

Latest From India

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar's body into mutiple pieces and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police. (PTI Photo)

Aaftab will kill me, cut me into pieces: Shraddha told police in 2020

Google has introduced a new performance management system, which could push out thousands of underperforming employees, according to reports. (AP)

Google may soon opt for layoffs based on new performance management system: Report

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice K M Joseph, said its endeavour is to put a system in place so that the “best man” is selected as the CEC. (PTI)

SC: Constitution called for law on poll panel, but nothing was done in 72 yrs

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

6 killed in firing at Assam-Meghalaya border; area still tense

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham